Hollencrest Capital Management Has $123,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $686.09. The stock had a trading volume of 627,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $608.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.29.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

