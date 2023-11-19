Hollencrest Capital Management Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAS opened at $0.22 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USAS shares. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

