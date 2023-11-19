Hollencrest Capital Management Has $374,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $422.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

