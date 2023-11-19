Hollencrest Capital Management Has $386,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

