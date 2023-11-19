Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $89,331,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DEO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
