Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.57.

Shares of HD opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $307.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

