Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.57.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $6,862,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.