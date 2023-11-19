Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, October 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

