IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.63) to GBX 980 ($12.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($9.84) to GBX 859 ($10.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.13).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 667.50 ($8.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 647.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 673.14. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 844.50 ($10.37).

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 1,145 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,689.79). 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

