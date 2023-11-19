Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $729.91 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $729.91 million and $189.22 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

