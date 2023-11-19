Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

III stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,315,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $422,760. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 425,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.



Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

