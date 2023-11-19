Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December comprises about 0.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.64. 51,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

About Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

