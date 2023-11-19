Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 4.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of BATS:BOCT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,457 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $153.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

