Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,240 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 16.3% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 4.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $24,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $7,358,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $114,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 99,142 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

