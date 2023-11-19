Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Desjardins

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
