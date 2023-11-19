Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Desjardins

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:INO.UN opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$4.95. The stock has a market cap of C$39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

