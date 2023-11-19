Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,981. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

