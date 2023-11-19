Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for 3.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $55,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 588,242 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 214,932 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 179.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 338.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,563 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,744 shares. The firm has a market cap of $676.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

