Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 28,420 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,420 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for 2.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,131,000 after acquiring an additional 398,638 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 650,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 284,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BALT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,129 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

