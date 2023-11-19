Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BMAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,666 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

