Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 0.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 182.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BFEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 7,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

