Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.16. 1,127,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,377. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $567.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

