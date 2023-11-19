Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Position Increased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 1.33% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 289,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 351,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 136,102 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 67,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 211,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

