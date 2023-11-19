Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

