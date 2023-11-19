Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.4% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $342,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.04. 46,622,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,626,508. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

