Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance

IVRA opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

