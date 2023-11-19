Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:ISDB)

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:ISDB opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
