Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:ISDB)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ISDB opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

