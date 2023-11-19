iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.6% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $90.04. 44,100,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,797,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

