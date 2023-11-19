iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,219,000 after buying an additional 103,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.11. 1,254,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

