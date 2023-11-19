iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVD traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.81. 10,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.