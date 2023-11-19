iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 173,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,562,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,195,000 after acquiring an additional 128,564 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $452.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,132. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.