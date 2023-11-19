iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,446. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.