iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. 4,655,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,981. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

