Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,086.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 7,993,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

