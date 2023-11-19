Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OXIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 2,955 ($36.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.01).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($397,101.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $32,365,966. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
