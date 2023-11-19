Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 172 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

