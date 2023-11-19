Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

