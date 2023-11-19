Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.74 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

