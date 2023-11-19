Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.46.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

