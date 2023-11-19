Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,021 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

TSM stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $516.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.