Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 453 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 179,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,148,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 837,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,842,000 after purchasing an additional 79,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

