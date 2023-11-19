JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lifted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.4% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 4,138,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,082. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

