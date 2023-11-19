Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.70 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

SNA stock opened at $277.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

