Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,945 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,012,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 91.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

