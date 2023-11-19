Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.