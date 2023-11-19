Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 182,419 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,419 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

