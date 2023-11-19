Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

