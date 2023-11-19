Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

