Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 153,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KELYA

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.