KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,780. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $550.67.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

