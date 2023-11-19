Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €28.98 ($31.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €28.27 ($30.40) and a 1-year high of €35.51 ($38.18). The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

